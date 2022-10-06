UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $148,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.85. The firm has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

