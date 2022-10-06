UniX Gaming Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (UNIX)

UniX Gaming (UNIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. UniX Gaming has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $687,404.00 worth of UniX Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniX Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniX Gaming has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniX Gaming

UniX Gaming’s launch date was November 22nd, 2021. UniX Gaming’s total supply is 209,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,865,390 tokens. The official message board for UniX Gaming is medium.com/@unixgaming. UniX Gaming’s official website is unixgaming.org. UniX Gaming’s official Twitter account is @gounixgaming.

Buying and Selling UniX Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UniX Gaming (UNIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniX Gaming has a current supply of 209,083,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UniX Gaming is 0.06030357 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $744,761.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unixgaming.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniX Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniX Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniX Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

