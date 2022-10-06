Unvaxxed Sperm Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183,950.78 (NUBTC)

Unvaxxed Sperm (NUBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Unvaxxed Sperm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unvaxxed Sperm has traded up 73% against the dollar. Unvaxxed Sperm has a market capitalization of $183,950.78 and $64,560.00 worth of Unvaxxed Sperm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unvaxxed Sperm

Unvaxxed Sperm’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Unvaxxed Sperm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Unvaxxed Sperm is www.unvaxxedsperm.io. Unvaxxed Sperm’s official Twitter account is @spermbsc.

Unvaxxed Sperm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unvaxxed Sperm (NUBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unvaxxed Sperm has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unvaxxed Sperm is 0.00000018 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unvaxxedsperm.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unvaxxed Sperm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unvaxxed Sperm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unvaxxed Sperm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

