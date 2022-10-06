UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPMMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.