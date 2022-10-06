UpOnly (UPO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,884.00

UpOnly (UPO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One UpOnly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UpOnly has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. UpOnly has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $211,884.00 worth of UpOnly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UpOnly Profile

UpOnly was first traded on June 1st, 2021. UpOnly’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens. UpOnly’s official Twitter account is @uponlyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. UpOnly’s official message board is uponlyofficial.medium.com. The official website for UpOnly is uponly.com.

UpOnly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UpOnly (UPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. UpOnly has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UpOnly is 0.0087706 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $238,385.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uponly.com/.”

