Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $991,626.46 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Mccombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.