Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE:UE opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

