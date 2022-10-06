Utility NFT Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $303,843.65 (UNC)

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Utility NFT Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Utility NFT Coin has a total market cap of $303,843.65 and approximately $73,111.00 worth of Utility NFT Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utility NFT Coin has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00212191 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00189190 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005444 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Utility NFT Coin Token Profile

Utility NFT Coin (CRYPTO:UNC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Utility NFT Coin’s total supply is 19,999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utility NFT Coin is medium.com/@unc.io. The official website for Utility NFT Coin is unsea.io. The Reddit community for Utility NFT Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utility NFT Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_utility and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utility NFT Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Utility NFT Coin (UNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Utility NFT Coin has a current supply of 19,999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Utility NFT Coin is 0.00030755 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,949.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unsea.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utility NFT Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utility NFT Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utility NFT Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

