UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.36.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

