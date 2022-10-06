Vader Protocol (VADER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Vader Protocol (VADER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Vader Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $69,210.00 worth of Vader Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vader Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vader Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vader Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Vader Protocol Profile

Vader Protocol launched on November 25th, 2021. Vader Protocol’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,210,016,842 tokens. Vader Protocol’s official website is www.vaderprotocol.io. Vader Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vaderprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vader Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/vader_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vader Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@vaderprotocol.

Vader Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vader Protocol (VADER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vader Protocol has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vader Protocol is 0.00027312 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,650.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaderprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vader Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vader Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vader Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vader Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vader Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.