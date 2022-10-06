Valkyrio Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $264,077.12 (VALK)

Valkyrio (VALK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Valkyrio has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Valkyrio token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valkyrio has a market cap of $264,077.12 and $13,043.00 worth of Valkyrio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Valkyrio Token Profile

Valkyrio launched on October 2nd, 2021. Valkyrio’s official Twitter account is @playvalkyrio. The official website for Valkyrio is www.playvalkyr.io.

Valkyrio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valkyrio (VALK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valkyrio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valkyrio is 0.00264077 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playvalkyr.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valkyrio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valkyrio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valkyrio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

