Valor (V$) Trading 87.7% Higher Over Last Week

Valor (V$) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Valor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Valor has a market capitalization of $183,073.37 and approximately $12,041.00 worth of Valor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor has traded 87.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About Valor

Valor was first traded on February 26th, 2022. Valor’s official Twitter account is @thevalorcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valor’s official website is valorsportscoin.com.

Valor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valor (V$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valor has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valor is 0.0001924 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $114.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valorsportscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.