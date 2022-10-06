Vanesse (VNES) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Major Exchanges

Vanesse (VNES) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Vanesse token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanesse has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vanesse has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $316,097.00 worth of Vanesse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Vanesse Profile

Vanesse launched on July 20th, 2022. Vanesse’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vanesse is vanesse.io. Vanesse’s official message board is medium.com/@vanesse1317. Vanesse’s official Twitter account is @vanesse1317.

Buying and Selling Vanesse

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanesse (VNES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vanesse has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vanesse is 0.05800308 USD and is up 44.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,333,898.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vanesse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanesse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanesse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanesse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

