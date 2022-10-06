Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.92.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.