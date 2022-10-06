Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

