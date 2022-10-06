Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

