Varen Price Reaches $20.96 on Top Exchanges (VRN)

Varen (VRN) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Varen has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Varen token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.96 or 0.00104520 BTC on exchanges. Varen has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $7,938.00 worth of Varen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Varen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Varen Token Profile

Varen was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Varen’s total supply is 88,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,643 tokens. Varen’s official message board is blog.varen.finance. Varen’s official Twitter account is @varenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Varen is varen.finance.

Varen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Varen (VRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Varen has a current supply of 88,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Varen is 22.73969852 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,931.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://varen.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Varen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Varen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Varen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Varen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Varen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.