Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Vast Resources Stock Performance
LON VAST opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Vast Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07).
Vast Resources Company Profile
