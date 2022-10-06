VCGamers (VCG) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

VCGamers (VCG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One VCGamers token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VCGamers has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. VCGamers has a market cap of $2.68 million and $10,465.00 worth of VCGamers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

VCGamers Token Profile

VCGamers was first traded on January 8th, 2022. VCGamers’ total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,998,911 tokens. VCGamers’ official Twitter account is @vcgamers_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VCGamers is vcgamers.com/token.

VCGamers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VCGamers (VCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VCGamers has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VCGamers is 0.02704403 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,650.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vcgamers.com/token.”

