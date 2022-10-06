veDAO Hits One Day Volume of $105,215.00 (WEVE)

veDAO (WEVE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, veDAO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One veDAO token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. veDAO has a total market cap of $492,136.00 and $105,215.00 worth of veDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

veDAO Profile

veDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. veDAO’s total supply is 8,260,189 tokens. veDAO’s official Twitter account is @_vedao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. veDAO’s official website is www.vedao.io.

veDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “veDAO (WEVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. veDAO has a current supply of 8,260,189 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of veDAO is 0.00114416 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $119,849.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vedao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as veDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade veDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase veDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

