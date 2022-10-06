Velodrome Finance (VELO) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

Velodrome Finance (VELO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Velodrome Finance has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Velodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $793,896.00 worth of Velodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velodrome Finance Token Profile

Velodrome Finance launched on May 31st, 2022. Velodrome Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,000,000 tokens. Velodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @velodromefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velodrome Finance is app.velodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Velodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Velodrome Finance (VELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Optimism platform. Velodrome Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Velodrome Finance is 0.02018291 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $15,257.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.velodrome.finance/.”

