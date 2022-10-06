Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens cut shares of Veritex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 1.6 %

VBTX opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 103,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.