Verve (VERVE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Verve (VERVE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Verve has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verve token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Verve has a total market capitalization of $207,254.06 and $38,111.00 worth of Verve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verve alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

About Verve

Verve was first traded on January 19th, 2022. Verve’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Verve’s official Twitter account is @verve_tv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verve is vervetv.app. Verve’s official message board is medium.com/@vervetv.

Verve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verve (VERVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verve has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verve is 0.00082611 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $171.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vervetv.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.