VeUSD (VEUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

VeUSD (VEUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One VeUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeUSD has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $384,805.00 worth of VeUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

VeUSD Profile

The official message board for VeUSD is vechainofficial.medium.com. VeUSD’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeUSD’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeUSD is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “VeUSD (VEUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. VeUSD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VeUSD is 0.99714728 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,451.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vechain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

