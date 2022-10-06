VicMove (VIM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $910,875.16

VicMove (VIM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One VicMove token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VicMove has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. VicMove has a market capitalization of $910,875.16 and $91,537.00 worth of VicMove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VicMove Token Profile

VicMove’s total supply is 45,399,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,332,596 tokens. VicMove’s official Twitter account is @vicmoveofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VicMove is vicmove.com.

VicMove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VicMove (VIM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VicMove has a current supply of 45,399,987 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VicMove is 0.02006392 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $102,408.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicmove.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VicMove directly using U.S. dollars.

