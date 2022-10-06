VICSTEP Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $56,141.67 (VIC)

VICSTEP (VIC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, VICSTEP has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. VICSTEP has a total market capitalization of $56,141.67 and approximately $20,165.00 worth of VICSTEP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VICSTEP token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,011.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00266595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00138541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00740005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00595335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00243383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

VICSTEP Profile

VICSTEP (VIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2022. VICSTEP’s official website is vicstep.com. VICSTEP’s official Twitter account is @vicstepofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VICSTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VICSTEP (VIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VICSTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VICSTEP is 0.00118039 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $75.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicstep.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VICSTEP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VICSTEP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VICSTEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

