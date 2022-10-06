Victoria VR Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (VR)

Victoria VR (VR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Victoria VR has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $422,500.00 worth of Victoria VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Victoria VR token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Victoria VR has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Victoria VR Profile

Victoria VR was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Victoria VR’s total supply is 16,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,788,381 tokens. Victoria VR’s official message board is victoria-vr.medium.com. Victoria VR’s official Twitter account is @victoriavrcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Victoria VR’s official website is victoriavr.com.

Victoria VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Victoria VR (VR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Victoria VR has a current supply of 16,800,000,000 with 748,788,381.3277279 in circulation. The last known price of Victoria VR is 0.0124352 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,127,556.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://victoriavr.com/.”

