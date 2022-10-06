VIG (VIG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $640,225.92

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $640,225.92 and approximately $20.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigor. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “VIG (VIG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. VIG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,898,355.1551 in circulation. The last known price of VIG is 0.00062208 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vigor.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.