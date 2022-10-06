VIKTAMA Reaches One Day Volume of $36,539.00 (VIK)

VIKTAMA (VIK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, VIKTAMA has traded 82.1% higher against the dollar. VIKTAMA has a market cap of $57,908.63 and $36,539.00 worth of VIKTAMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIKTAMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIKTAMA

VIKTAMA was first traded on April 3rd, 2022. VIKTAMA’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for VIKTAMA is viktama.com. VIKTAMA’s official Twitter account is @viktamao.

VIKTAMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIKTAMA (VIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIKTAMA has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VIKTAMA is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://viktama.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIKTAMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIKTAMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIKTAMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

