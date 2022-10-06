Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $64,411.97 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,840.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vince Stock Up 2.0 %

Vince stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

Vince Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vince in the first quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vince in the first quarter worth $654,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

