Virtual Tourist Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges (VT)

Virtual Tourist (VT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Virtual Tourist has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $194,685.00 worth of Virtual Tourist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtual Tourist has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Virtual Tourist token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Virtual Tourist

Virtual Tourist’s genesis date was April 21st, 2022. Virtual Tourist’s total supply is 780,213,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,608,246 tokens. Virtual Tourist’s official website is www.virtualtourist.io. Virtual Tourist’s official Twitter account is @vtmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtual Tourist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Tourist (VT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Virtual Tourist has a current supply of 780,213,012 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Virtual Tourist is 0.03315191 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $217,932.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtualtourist.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtual Tourist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtual Tourist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtual Tourist using one of the exchanges listed above.

