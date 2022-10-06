Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $156.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $166.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $158.96 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

