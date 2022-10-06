Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Visa stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

