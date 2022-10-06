VisionGame Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (VISION)

VisionGame (VISION) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One VisionGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. VisionGame has a market capitalization of $168,800.35 and approximately $113,433.00 worth of VisionGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VisionGame has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VisionGame Token Profile

VisionGame’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. VisionGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,415,568 tokens. The official website for VisionGame is visionengine.ai. VisionGame’s official Twitter account is @visiongame_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. VisionGame’s official message board is medium.com/@visiongame.

VisionGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VisionGame (VISION) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. VisionGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,415,568 in circulation. The last known price of VisionGame is 0.00307913 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,959.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://visionengine.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

