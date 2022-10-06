Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $12.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $678.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.