VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) Price Reaches $0.0163

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. VizslaSwap has a total market cap of $869,339.69 and $9,826.00 worth of VizslaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VizslaSwap has traded up 194.5% against the US dollar. One VizslaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VizslaSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About VizslaSwap

VizslaSwap’s launch date was May 12th, 2022. VizslaSwap’s total supply is 70,295,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,368,573 tokens. VizslaSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@hungarianvizslainu. The Reddit community for VizslaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/hungarianvizslainu. VizslaSwap’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. VizslaSwap’s official website is www.vizslaswap.com.

VizslaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VizslaSwap has a current supply of 70,295,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VizslaSwap is 0.01675177 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $704.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vizslaswap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VizslaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VizslaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VizslaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VizslaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VizslaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.