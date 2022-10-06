Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 102.58 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a market capitalization of £28.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,709.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.93.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

