Vodra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,752.00 (VDR)

Vodra (VDR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Vodra has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vodra has a total market cap of $56,025.60 and approximately $15,752.00 worth of Vodra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodra token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Vodra Token Profile

Vodra launched on March 1st, 2021. Vodra’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,332,640 tokens. Vodra’s official Twitter account is @vodratoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodra is https://reddit.com/r/vodra and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vodra’s official website is vodra.io/home.

Vodra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodra (VDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vodra has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 143,144,036.1584509 in circulation. The last known price of Vodra is 0.00057248 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,797.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vodra.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

