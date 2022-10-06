Voice Street 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,960.00 (VST)

Voice Street (VST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Voice Street has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $96,960.00 worth of Voice Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voice Street has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Voice Street token can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Voice Street

VST is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2022. Voice Street’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,833,328 tokens. The official website for Voice Street is www.voicestreet.org. Voice Street’s official Twitter account is @voicestreetnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voice Street’s official message board is voicestreet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Voice Street

According to CryptoCompare, “Voice Street (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Voice Street has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Voice Street is 0.05252256 USD and is down -11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $89,552.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.voicestreet.org/.”

