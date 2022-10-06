Voice Street Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,960.00 (VST)

Voice Street (VST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Voice Street token can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voice Street has a market cap of $2.81 million and $96,960.00 worth of Voice Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voice Street has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Voice Street Token Profile

Voice Street (CRYPTO:VST) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2022. Voice Street’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,833,328 tokens. The official message board for Voice Street is voicestreet.medium.com. Voice Street’s official Twitter account is @voicestreetnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voice Street’s official website is www.voicestreet.org.

Buying and Selling Voice Street

According to CryptoCompare, “Voice Street (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Voice Street has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Voice Street is 0.05252256 USD and is down -11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $89,552.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.voicestreet.org/.”

