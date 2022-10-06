Volt Inu Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.26 Million (VOLT)

Volt Inu (VOLT) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Volt Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Volt Inu has traded down 90.3% against the dollar. Volt Inu has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $375,806.00 worth of Volt Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Volt Inu Token Profile

Volt Inu’s genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Volt Inu’s official website is voltinu.in. Volt Inu’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Volt Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Volt Inu is 0 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Volt Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Volt Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

