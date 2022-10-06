Volt Inu V2 Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VOLT)

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Volt Inu V2 has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Volt Inu V2 has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3.60 million worth of Volt Inu V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Volt Inu V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Volt Inu V2

Volt Inu V2 (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu V2’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,716,436,521,541 tokens. Volt Inu V2’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial. The official website for Volt Inu V2 is voltinu.in.

Volt Inu V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu V2 has a current supply of 69,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Volt Inu V2 is 0.00000058 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,229,126.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

