Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of VYNT opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

