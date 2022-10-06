WadzPay Token Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges (WTK)

WadzPay Token (WTK) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. WadzPay Token has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $509,090.00 worth of WadzPay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WadzPay Token token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WadzPay Token has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

WadzPay Token Profile

WadzPay Token launched on September 28th, 2020. WadzPay Token’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. WadzPay Token’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for WadzPay Token is wadzpay.com. WadzPay Token’s official Twitter account is @wadzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WadzPay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WadzPay Token (WTK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WadzPay Token has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WadzPay Token is 0.02212895 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $905,129.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wadzpay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WadzPay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WadzPay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WadzPay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

