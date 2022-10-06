Waggle Network Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (WAG)

Waggle Network (WAG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Waggle Network has a market cap of $821,000.00 and approximately $10,987.00 worth of Waggle Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waggle Network token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waggle Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waggle Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Waggle Network Profile

Waggle Network launched on October 9th, 2021. Waggle Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Waggle Network’s official Twitter account is @wagglenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waggle Network is wagglenetwork.medium.com. Waggle Network’s official website is waggle.network.

Waggle Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waggle Network (WAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Waggle Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waggle Network is 0.00784236 USD and is down -18.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,733.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waggle.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waggle Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waggle Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waggle Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waggle Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waggle Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.