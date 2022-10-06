WagyuSwap Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (WAG)

WagyuSwap (WAG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, WagyuSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. WagyuSwap has a total market cap of $47,517.19 and approximately $23,125.00 worth of WagyuSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WagyuSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WagyuSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

WagyuSwap Profile

WagyuSwap’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. WagyuSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000 tokens. WagyuSwap’s official Twitter account is @wagyuswap_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. WagyuSwap’s official message board is t.me/wagyuswapofficial. WagyuSwap’s official website is www.wagyuswap.app.

WagyuSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WagyuSwap (WAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WagyuSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 54,165,358.3594359 in circulation. The last known price of WagyuSwap is 0.01254742 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $26,267.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagyuswap.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WagyuSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WagyuSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WagyuSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WagyuSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WagyuSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.