Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

