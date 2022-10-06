Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,510 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,407,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

