Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,692 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

