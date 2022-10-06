Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,427 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

